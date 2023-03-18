Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Steven King

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad regrets to announce the passing of Steven King.

Steven passed away on March 16, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 42 years young living with his wife in Lexington Park, MD. Steven is survived by his wife, Crystal; her children, Austin, Dakota, and MaKayla; Father William “Buddy” King, stepmom Gwen of New Carrolton, MD; brother, Anthony King of North Beach, MD, brother William “Curtis” King of Lexington Park, MD, Nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Steven was proceeded in death by his mother, Debora J. King (Cox), June 2000.

Steven was born January 12, 1981 in Washington DC, to “Buddy” and the late Debora King. At an early age Steven loved fire trucks and wanted to be a fire fighter like his dad. Steven pursued his dream and joined as a volunteer fire fighter at the age of 16. Throughout the years Steven continued to follow his dream and moved up in the ranks. He became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) later moved to multiple line officer positions and then to operations officer position, where he was president.

Steven used his fire Fighting skills to catch his flame, Crystal. Where they joined together and moved to Southern Maryland. They joined Second District Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad to serve their community together. Steven was elected as Secretary in January 2021. Steven was awarded the 2021 Public Education Award for his dedication and service in fire prevention. Steven could always be seen working with the kids through Fire Prevention or being Santa during the holiday season. Steven loved to train the younger members and help in anyway he could. The lasting dedication will continue though the years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at the Second District Fire Department, 45245 Drayden Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Second District Fire Department. Interment is private.

Any department wishing to bring apparatus please contact Lyn “Redtop” Henderson at (301) 904-0373.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

P.O. Drawer 498 Emmitsburg, MD 21727, www.firehero.org/donate/ or Second District Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad 45245 Drayden Road, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

