Police Arrests 18-Year-Old Woman for Murder of Man in 2022

Update (March 14, 2023): Homicide detectives have been working diligently analyzing physical, biological, and electronic evidence. They have conducted many witness interviews and search warrants regarding this case.

In doing so, they identified and charged Vanae Lewis with the murder of Naim Addison, she has been charged accordingly.

8/30/2022: On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male, identified as Naim Rashid Addison, 20, of Severn, Maryland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Mr. Addison was seated in the driver’s seat of a tan 2008 Honda Civic when the shooting occurred.

Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts could not revive the male, who was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Arrested: Vanae Lewis, age 18 of Severn, Maryland.

Lewis has been charged with the following.

Murder – First Degree

Murder – Second Degree

Assault – First Degree

Assault – Second Degree

Firearm – Use in a felony

Possession of Firearm of a Minor

Handgun on Person

Reckless Endangerment