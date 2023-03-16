VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspects After Stealing Dog from Residence





The Westphalia Division VIII Investigative Section released video of the suspect who stole a dog recently from outside of a District Heights home. The dog is a five-year-old female Dachshund breed named Canela.

This theft occurred on March 6, 2023, at approximately 5:35 a.m., in the 6200 block of Foster Street in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

In the video, the female suspect is seen coming onto the porch of the home and approaching the dog. She ultimately takes the dog. A second suspect is believed to be involved in the theft.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information on Canela’s whereabouts, please call 301-516-5230 and refer to case number 23-0013648.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

