Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend in Great Mills is Released One Day After Arrest

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 7:37 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 45000 block of Robinson Court in Great Mills, for the reported stabbing.

The victim was located and evaluated with injuries described as non-life-threatening injuries, emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital.

Deputies identified the suspect as the victims girlfriend, Ikea Lanee Stewart age 34 of Great Mills and placed her into custody.

Stewart was charged with first and second degree assault and held on a no bond status until her court appearance on March 17th, where she went in front of Judge K. Christy Holt Chesser and was released on her own recognizance.

