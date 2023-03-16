Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning Accounts “Spread Your Leaves for Native Trees” Program

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces a new “Spread Your Leaves” program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property.

Now through Oct. 31, 2023, residents can obtain coupons to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.

The location of the purchased trees will be registered according to the local watersheds. The watershed that plants the most trees will be recognized in December by the Board of County Commissioners.



The tree coupon can be obtained through the Planning and Zoning, Environmental Commission, website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TreeCoupon . Residents will find a list of participating nurseries, view an interactive map of trees planted through the program, and find information on selecting tree varieties based on the planting area and environmental benefits.

Residents can take the printed or digital coupon to participating nurseries, where it may be applied for a $35 discount per tree for up to three trees sized two gallons or larger. At checkout, residents will register their name, address and tree species. This coupon may be combined with the “Marylanders Plant Trees” coupon offered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Only Calvert County properties outside the critical area are eligible for this tree program.

Residents are encouraged to submit photos of themselves enjoying the trees to [email protected] or share on social media using the hashtag #CalvertSpreadYourLeaves, to be featured on the Environmental Commission’s website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Environment.

Coupons may not be redeemed for cash. The “Spread Your Leaves” program is funded by revenue from fees paid by developers in lieu of reforesting or afforesting and not buying Forest Conservation Transferable Development Rights.