Charles County Public Schools to Incorporate AI Visual Gun Detection Technology Using Outdoor School Cameras

Charles County Public Schools Release: CCPS is launching a new safety initiative that incorporates visual gun detection technology with external school cameras. This system, combined with an emergency alert system, initiates a robust response within seconds of a gun detection being verified.

The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) software features a three-step verification process that recognizes a gun. The system features constant video monitoring and is designed to alert CCPS officials, police and other responders when a potential gun is detected.

Alerts are initially sent to a monitoring center for review, and are then shared by phone, email and text message notifications to designated school safety officials for response. The system also provides video, images and location details to first responders.

The software does not use facial recognition to protect the privacy of students and staff. Additionally, the live video feeds never leave CCPS buildings.

Real-time detection, according to Jason Stoddard, CCPS director of school safety and security, will provide school officials with valuable time to react to a possible safety threat. “Through system alerts, we will be able to notify police more quickly of a possible safety concern and place a school or campus in an emergency code faster. The technology provides advance warning before a situation occurs,” Stoddard said. Stoddard also said this additional technology enhances the school system’s comprehensive approach to detect a threat that approaches any CCPS school or facility.

CCPS is in the process of installing the software for outside building cameras systemwide and plans to have all schools and centers activated by the end of this school year. Cost of the program is $207,000 which was funded by the Maryland Center for School Safety’s School Safety Grant Funding program. The grant covers the first two years of licensing for CCPS, which will then be covered by funding from the Office of School Safety and Security.

CCPS is in the implementation phase of the project, installing the software at schools selected to pilot the technology. Any testing of the technology will be completed outside of the school day and before and after normal operating hours.



“This technology provides real-time detection and advance warning before a situation occurs, which provides our school officials with valuable time to react to a possible safety threat,” said Jason Stoddard, CCPS director of school safety and security. “We chose this software because it was the only solution that could provide the unique combination of early gun detection, human verification, mass communication, and an automated response. Each of these features help strengthen the school system’s comprehensive approach to keeping our children and staff safe.”

“With 2022 breaking new records for the most school shootings, districts around the country are looking for ways to mitigate the threat and our visual AI technology turns their existing security cameras into a preventative system that detects guns and immediately initiates a life-saving response,” said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. “In the majority of incidents, including Uvalde and Sandy Hook, the shooters were outside and visible on camera, so visual AI can extend detection beyond the building, and give more time to avert disaster. We are proud to see CCPS taking a leadership position in protecting their students and staff and setting an example for other schools.”

How AI Visual Gun Detection Works

Omnilert Gun Detect is an advanced AI software that detects handguns and long guns in a vast array of environments. Once a gun is detected, it sends an alert to a designated person that could be either Omnilert’s monitoring centers or the customer’s security operations center to verify detections. When a threat is confirmed, the Omnilert system triggers an alert that sets the security team and police into action, along with prescribed response scenarios that can protect those in harm’s way. This solution gives emergency response teams advance warning before shots are fired and delivers precise information on the location and a photo and video of the potential shooter.

Unlike other solutions that merely provide weapon identification, Omnilert Gun Detect has a three-step verification process that recognizes a gun and the physical behavior consistent with gun violence. Omnilert’s software can easily be deployed with any existing IP-based camera and can monitor spaces that other safety technologies miss such as exterior grounds and parking lots. The software was designed with privacy concerns in mind as there is no use of facial recognition on subjects being monitored and the video feeds never leave the school premises.

Try Omnilert Gun Detect Yourself

Omnilert recently released the first-ever online visual gun detection self-demo. This demo lets users see the power and potential of Gun Detect using their computer’s webcam and a real or real-looking toy gun. To access the demo and test Gun Detect, visit https://omnilert.com/demo.

