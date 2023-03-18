UPDATE: Hollywood Man Arrested After Carjacking at Hollywood CVS

UPDATE: Isiah Denzel Washington, 19 of Hollywood, has been arrested and charged with the following: Robbery; Carjacking; First-Degree Assault and several other violations.

Washington is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood. A female victim reported that a male threw her to the ground and stole her vehicle.

The suspect was located driving the stolen vehicle on Rt. 5 in Mechanicsville a short time later and was identified and arrested with criminal charges pending.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.



A second male at the scene was questioned and was determined to have no involvement.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

UPDATE: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two suspects involved in the incident this morning at the CVS.

Additional details will be released later today.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital.

12:33 p.m: On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 24288 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported robbery.

The 911 caller reported a female victim came into the CVS stating she was robbed of all her belonging with the suspect fleeing in the victims red/maroon Subaru Impreza.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene to evaluate the victim for her injuries.

Police are still on scene investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

