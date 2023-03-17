Police Seeking Identity of Theft Suspects Who Fired Gun Towards Business They Stole From

March 17, 2023

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the suspects entered a tobacco shop in Bryans Road, MD, and stole items.

The suspects left the store and entered a silver Toyota Prius.

As they were leaving the parking lot, someone inside the car fired several shots from a firearm toward the business.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the identity of any of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Gregory at 301-609-6507.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.




This entry was posted on March 17, 2023 at 1:58 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.