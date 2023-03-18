Walter Lee Baumgardner, “Bummer”, 70, of Loveville, MD, passed away on March 4, 2023 at his home. Born on April 19, 1952 in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late Irene Byrd Baumgardner and the late James Baumgardner. Walter was the loving husband of Dawn Baumgardner, whom he married on November 25, 1986 in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his children Evonne Matherr (Joe) of York, PA, Tara Burchett (Brian) of Dallastown, PA, Robert David Hill (Donna) of Clements, MD, Travis Hill of Loveville, MD, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Walter graduated from Huntington High School in 1972. He served in the United States Navy for 20years, from June 1972 to June 1992. Walter was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, VFW American Legion, and DAV. He enjoyed NASCAR and taking the RV to different tracks.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00AM with Pastor Dennis Gillikin officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.