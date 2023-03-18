Rebecca Sue Dych, 63, of Great Mills, MD passed away on March 10, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her family by her side.

She was born on October 9, 1959 in San Diego, CA to the late John Wendell Robinson and Ollie June Fuller Robinson.

Becky is a 1977 graduate of Millington Central High School. On August 9, 1980, she married her beloved husband, Arthur Edward Dych, Jr. in Millington, TN. She moved to Great Mills MD 40 years ago when her husband was stationed at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. She had great love for her four legged children and took in many over the years and gave them a loving home and excellent care. She loved her fur babies so much, especially her cocker spaniel, Apollo, and her four cats: Sunkist, Toffee, Misty, and Ciara. Her family was her greatest love, especially her husband, children, & grandchildren. She especially loved shopping for them and spending time loving them. One of her favorite things to do was having the whole family spend time together and eating good food. She enjoyed making blankets for everyone, including her fur kids. She could spend hours eating good crab legs and seafood.

In addition to her beloved husband, Ed, Becky is also survived by her children: Lynnette Beltran (Chris) of Herndon, VA, Amber Dych (Jason) of Hopewell, VA, and Timothy Dych (Jessica) of Callaway, MD; her brother, John W. Robinson, Jr. (Susie) of Mesquite, TX; seven grandchildren: Braylee Beltran, Brayden Beltran, Beckham Wise, Berkleigh Wise, Aydin Newman, Collin Dych, Jocelyn Dych, and extended family and friends. Becky is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.