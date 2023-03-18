Barbara Ann Williams, 56, of Bessemer City, NC (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD) passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2023, in Gastonia, NC with her family by her side.

Barbara was born April 13, 1966, to Joseph Elmer Suite and Linda Maxine Williams (Suite) in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Barbara worked for Burch Oil Company for 26 years as a store manager. Barbara married David Jeffrey Williams on June 20, 1998 and together they raised their children, Eric, Justin, Melissa, Crystal, Colleen, Kristen, and Morgan. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband and kids, camping with family & friends, shuffleboard, and taking her grandchildren to Carowinds Amusement Park in NC.

Barbara is predeceased by her father Joseph Elmer Suite; and her granddaughter, Lana Rhodes.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David Williams of Bessemer City, NC; mother, Linda Suite of Leonardtown, MD; sons, Eric Suite of Lexington Park, MD, Justin Suite of Mechanicsville, MD; daughters, Melissa Rhodes (Roy) of Clover, SC, Crystal Gibson (Nick) of Bessemer City, NC; step-daughters, Colleen Thurber (Rob) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kristen Lucas of Jacksonville, NC, Morgan Owens (Mike) of Waldorf, MD; brothers, Jimmy Suite (Teresa) of Chaptico, MD, Wayne Suite (Frankie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Joey Suite (Melody) of Greenville, SC, Mike Suite (Jina) of Mechanicsville, MD; sisters, Linda Brady (Paul) of Chaptico, MD, Loretta Dotson of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren, Summer, Candice, DJ, Trace, Nicholas, Payton, Bentley, Braxton, Rebecka, Caila, Trinity, Cody, Haley, Brendan, Dominic, Alyssa; and great-granddaughter Laurabeth Rhodes.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with prayers at 5:00 pm. There will be a second visitation on Monday March 27, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD