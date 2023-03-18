Brady Robert Appleton, 56, of Prince Frederick passed away March 13, 2023. He was born September 24, 1966 in Alexandria, VA to Gary Robert and Edith Sheron Johnson. Brady was raised in Virginia, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. He graduated from Brussels American School, and then came to the United States and graduated from The Citadel in 1989. He then went on to obtain a Master of Business from Southern Methodist University in Texas. He was employed by Exxon-Mobil as a wholesale area manager and most recently worked for the Wills Group. He married his wife, Terri on April 30, 2022 and they made their home in Prince Frederick. Brady was a member of The Citadel Alumni Association. In his spare time, he loved reading, music, riding his biking, playing ping pong and tennis, telling jokes and coloring.

Brady is survived by his wife, Terri Dianne Appleton and his parents Gary and Sheron Appleton of Beauford, SC. Also surviving are daughters Eliza Appleton of CT, Amanda Appleton of Reno, NV, and Katherine “Bellamy” Appleton of Prince Frederick, stepsons Wayne Long of Owings Mills and Jordan Long of Prince Frederick and brothers Timothy Appleton and wife Alexia and Michael Appleton and wife Jennifer.