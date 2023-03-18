Janet D. Hall, 78, a lifelong resident of the twin beaches passed away March 13, 2023. She was born March 26, 1944 in Washington, DC to Maury and Catherine (Tull) Disney. Janet grew up in the beaches and graduated from Calvert High School. She was primarily a homemaker and held various jobs throughout her life. Janet loved eating crabs and fried oysters, playing solitaire, watching TV shows and football games, her dogs, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Russell Hall and brothers Walter and Fontaine Disney. She is survived by her children Alfred Greenwell, Jr. of Chesapeake Beach, Brian Greenwell and his wife Jackie of Sunderland and Roxanne Hall of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Leslie, AJ and his wife Raylen, Denny, Kiara and her husband Allen, Brandon, Cole, Jordan, and Kayla, great-grandchildren Alyssa, Aiden, Alexa, Jax, Alexzander, Christopher Logan, Kayson, and Flynn, and her sister Maureen Green and her husband Gordon.