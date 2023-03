Kathryn K. “ Kathy” Adams, 87, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Springfield, VA, passed away on March 16, 2023 at the Charles County Hospice House. Born September 29, 1935 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. King, Sr. and Dorothy A. (Beavin) King.

Kathy graduated from Maryvale High School, Baltimore, MD…

No Services Available