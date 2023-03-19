One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times in Clements

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23945 Colton Point Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one victim semi-conscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle which had rolled multiple times off the roadway. The vehicle had a single occupant who was not trapped.

Upon further medical evaluation, a helicopter was requested.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby at the Clements Ball Field and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and Seventh District Rescue Squad.

