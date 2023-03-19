One Flown Out After Single Vehicle Collision in Piney Point

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Shanty Point Lane in Piney Point, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a mini-van off the roadway and into a ditch with the operator unconscious.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby to transport the victim, however, a short time after landing Trooper 7 advised they were unavailable due to mechanical difficulties and advised Trooper 2 was requested to respond.

The ambulance transported one victim to the St. Mary’s County airport to meet Trooper 2 who then transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.