Garage Fire in Lusby Under Investigation, One Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 11615 Cowpoke Circle in Lusby, for the reported attached garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with an attached garage with fire showing throughout the garage which had extended into the second floor of the home.

Firefighters requested a medic unit and helicopter for one civilian who reportedly had injuries to the face after an explosion.

Maryland State Police Aviation landed nearby and transported the victim to an area hospital.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

