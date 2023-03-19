Cobb Island Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Treasurer and Life Member Michael Burnham

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department & Emergency Medical Services, Inc, announces the passing of Life Member, Michael Clay Burnham. Mike passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 after a long battle with an illness.

Mike was a Life Member, Past Treasurer, and Past Board of Director. He served this department and the citizens of the community we serve with 32 years of distinguished service. Mike was instrumental in the planning and financing our current station and the majority of the Fire & EMS Apparatus and Equipment we have today.

We are grateful for his dedicated service to our department and surrounding communities.

We will share arrangements once finalized.

