St. Mary’s County Animal Control and Firefighters Rescue Vulture from Light Pole

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:20 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Animal Control responded to 21703 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported bird trapped in a light pole.

Animal control arrived on the scene to find a live vulture approximately 40 feet high stuck in-between the light poles metal support beams.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and NAS Patuxent River were dispatched to assist animal control.

Patuxent River Truck 13 responded and FF. Jones assisted animal control with removing the vulture safely in approximately 10 minutes.

The vulture was evaluated for injuries and released into the nearby wooded area a short time later.

