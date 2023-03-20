Hollywood Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving in Lexington Park, Released Same Day

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 11 :30 a.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Helen Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with the operator possibly impaired.

Police located the black Kia sedan completely off the roadway with the female operator still inside the vehicle.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and assisted the operator out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The operator was administered field sobriety testing where a short time later she was placed into custody.

Police identified the operator as Christina Lynn Rivas, age 49, of Hollywood. She was released the same day on a unsecured $5,000 bond.

