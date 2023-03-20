Bicyclist Flown to Trauma Center Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in California

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 2:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a bicyclist laying in the roadway unconscious.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and reported no injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

