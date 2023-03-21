Anne Arundel Detectives Recover Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Gun, Drugs and Make Three Arrests

March 21, 2023

On March 20, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the Eastern District Tactical Patrol Unit and Tactical Narcotics Team observed a stolen 2020 white Honda Pilot on Mountain Road near Catherine Avenue in Pasadena. The vehicle had recently fled from police on several occasions.

Officers observed the vehicle until it was parked at a residence in the 100 block of Glen Road in Glen Burnie.

Three occupants were taken into custody. The following items were located within the vehicle and were seized:

  • 40 gel caps of suspected heroin (approx. 12.52 grams)
  • 3 tied baggies containing suspected crack cocaine (approx. 5.12 grams)
  • Loaded 9mm polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun (no serial number)

The three occupants were arrested and charged accordingly. One of the occupants was found to have two open arrest warrants.

Arrested:

Ka’ron Jayden Fitzgerald Tolson (Driver) age 19 of Pasadena, Maryland. Joshua James McNeil age 20 of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Malcolm Xavier Cager (Warrants) age 20 of Baltimore, Maryland.


