Detectives Identify and Arrest Prince George’s County Man Wanted for String of Commercial Armed Robberies

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit identified and arrested a man in connection with four recent armed robberies and attempted armed robberies at county businesses. He is 40-year-old James Kareen Day of Jessup, MD.

Day is charged with four cases dating back to December of 2022:

December 23, 2022: armed robbery of business in the 4900 block of Silver Hill Road, Suitland

February 4, 2023: attempted armed robbery of business in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road, District Heights

February 5, 2023: armed robbery of business in the 4700 block of Allentown Road, Suitland

February 12, 2023: attempted armed robbery of business in the 3600 block of Branch Avenue, Temple Hills

In each of these incidents, Day demanded money at gunpoint. Through various investigative techniques, Day was identified as the suspect. He was indicted on March 16, 2023, and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-516-2830.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.