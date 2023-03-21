St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspects in Attempted Burglary Investigation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an attempted burglary investigation.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:12 am, the suspect attempted to gain entry to an unoccupied residence in the Suburban Estates neighborhood in Lexington Park.

While the suspect was attempting to open the door, another suspect dressed in light colored clothes stood watch from behind a neighboring shed.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Christopher Palmer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78162 or email [email protected] Case # 4754-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

