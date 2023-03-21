Student Falls Ill After Ingesting Edible / Edibles Recovered from High School Student

On March 21, 2023, at 10:53 a.m., a student from Lackey High School approached a school counselor and indicated they were hallucinating and felt sick.

The student was taken to a school nurse where the student indicated they obtained an edible from another student while attending morning classes at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The student was evaluated and sent home with a parent.

Through investigation, Charles County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers (SROs) determined the student obtained the edible from a North Point High School student who was also at Stethem earlier today. North Point High School administrators located the student and found the student to be in possession of edibles and several vape chargers. School resource officers from Lackey and North Point High Schools and the SRO from Stethem Educational Center are continuing the investigation and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding charges.

The students also face disciplinary action by CCPS.

Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Cpl. Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.