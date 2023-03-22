Firefighters from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Respond to Large Fire in Port Republic

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., firefighters in Calvert County responded to 3648 Valley Road in Port Republic, for the reported out of control bonfire threatening structures.

Crews arrived on the scene reporting a quarter acre of bamboo on fire. A short time after arrival, the incident was upgraded to a full structure fire assignment due to citizens advising a shed was on fire.

Firefighters from Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Dunkirk, Solomons, North Beach, Bay District, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Second District, Anne Arundel, Newburg, Benedict, Hughesville, and other Charles County and Prince George’s County departments responded to assist or to provide fill ins.

Maryland Forestry Services were requested to respond with multiple units and heavy equipment to assist. Bulldozers are responding to clear the wooded area and bamboo.

No known injuries have been reported. Fire is deemed under control as of 9:20 p.m., with crews continuing to operate on the scene over night.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Western Shores Boulevard, Poplar Court, and Valley Road are shut down. Police on scene assisting with traffic control.