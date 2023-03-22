18-Year Old Great Mills Man Arrested for Home Invasion in Lexington Park, Released Less Than 24 Hours Later on $5,000 Bond

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at approximately 10:55 p.m., police responded to the 21000 block of Rodine Way in Lexington Park, for the reported home invasion.

The 911 caller reported multiple armed suspects were outside of a residence attempting to get inside.

Police arrived on the scene to find multiple home occupants injured after an assault with the suspects no longer on scene.

Two ambulances and a medic unit were dispatched to the scene to evaluate the victims for injuries.

One suspect was later found and identified as Brian Isiah Jordan, age 18 of Great Mills. Jordan was arrested and charged with two counts of assault 2nd degree, burglary 3rd degree, home invasion, malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

Jordan was released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, on an unsecure $5,000 bond.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Updates will be provided when they become available.