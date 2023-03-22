House Damaged After Shed Fire in Lexington Park, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to the 21500 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a shed on fire to the rear of the residence.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

The residence suffered minor damage from heat, and the shed was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

