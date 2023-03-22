Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian at Charles and PG County Line

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Drive, for the reported pedestrian struck.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian was struck.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian on the shoulder of the roadway not breathing. A helicopter was requested a short time after crews arrived.

First responders administered life saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded and are investigating the collision as the incident occurred just inside the Prince George’s County and Charles County line.

Updates will be provided when they become available.