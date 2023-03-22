Bomb Threat at Charles County Schools Being Investigated

March 22, 2023

Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security and Intelligence Section and school resource officers are working with Charles County Public Schools to investigate a bomb threat that was sent to students via an air-dropped message to their cell phones earlier today.

The threat indicated a bomb would be detonated at all Charles County schools on March 24th, and students reported the message to school administrators.

A preliminary investigation shows the sender’s source is unknown; however, investigators learned schools throughout the nation have been receiving similar air-dropped messages about bomb threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

This entry was posted on March 22, 2023 at 6:28 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.