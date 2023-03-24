Willie “Lee” Johnson, 90, of Charlotte Hall, MD departed peacefully, with his daughters at his side, after a long and courageous battle with dementia on February 24, 2023.

On July 30, 1932, Lee was born to the late Jesse Johnson and Edith Harden in Reidsville, NC.

Lee graduated from high school and enlisted in the US Army where he honorably and bravely served his country for 3 years during the Korean War. He then went on to attend college and earned 2 Master’s degrees in Healthcare Administration and Public Transportation. In 1974 he married Cecilia Escobedo, and they share two daughters, Cecile and Tatiana. They later separated, but maintained a beautiful friendship throughout the years, which he cherished greatly. He held supervisory and directorial positions within the scope of public service and healthcare administration, and ultimately retired as Director of Materials Management with Group Health Association.

Lee enjoyed golfing, tennis, reading, listening to music, dancing, writing poetry, completing crossword puzzles, but his greatest joy was his two daughters and expressing with pride to any and everyone how much he loved them, and what an honor and responsibility it was to be a girl dad. He took great pride in sharing wisdom, giving advice, and being a listening ear to all who sought one of his famous talks.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jesse Johnson, Jr.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cecile Yarbrough and Tatiana Williams (Samuel Jr.), both of Laurel, MD; 3 grandchildren, Camila Yarbrough, Samuel Williams III and Croix Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive family and friends for Lee’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, March 24th at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am officiated by Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville.

Interment with Military Honors will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 on April 18, 2023 at 1:00pm.

