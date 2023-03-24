Terry Lee Balsbough, 80 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 11, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on October 21, 1942 in Reading, PA to the late Harvey Balsbough and June (Shade) Balsbough.

Terry grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania and graduated from Reading High School in 1960. After graduation he served in the U.S. Air Force from August of 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964. He was part of the Strategic Air Command and specialized in the area of in-flight refueling. He was employed by Ecolab as a chemical salesman for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and lifelong sportsman. He was passionate about fishing, hunting and baseball. He often went fishing in his Boston Whaler. Some of his favorite fishing spots were the St. Mary’s River, Upper Chesapeake Bay, Delaware Bay, Ocean City and the Outer Banks. He especially enjoyed catching tuna and marlin. He enjoyed deer hunting in Potter County, PA. Terry loved the game of ball. He played as pitcher for the local teams in the intermediate league and the summer league. He enjoyed travelling.

He is survived by his sons, Steven Balsbough of Leonardtown, MD and Brian Balsbough of Denver, PA; his brother, Lawrence “Larry” Balsbough (Barbara) of Wyomissing, PA; his grandchildren, Matthew Balsbough, Justine Balsbough, Joseph Balsbough, and Nathan Balsbough and one great grandson, Tayden. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Graveside Service with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.