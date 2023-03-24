Donna L. Canter, 59, of Huntingtown, MD passed away March 17, 2023. She was born July 30, 1963 in Warrenton, VA to William and Dorothy (Via) Perry. She worked at Pinefield Medical Clinic and most recently was a homemaker. Donna loved dancing and was a member of the Country Dock Clogger’s, performing at various places including the Grand Ole’ Opry in Nashville, TN. She loved spending time in the Outer Banks of NC, crocheting, playing games, and spending time with her family and beloved pets.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Clarence Canter of Huntingtown, sister Dorothy Howard and her husband Russell of Waldorf, many brothers and sisters in law on her husbands side of the family, and numerous nieces and nephews.