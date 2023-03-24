Richard Edwin Loveless, 77, of Dunkirk passed away March 20, 2023. He was born November 16, 1945 in Cheverly, MD to Nelson Elliott and Anna Clara (Roberts) Loveless. Richard grew up on a tobacco farm in Upper Marlboro and graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School. He worked as a carpenter and superintendent for Whalen and Purdy Construction for many years before going to work for Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co. where he retired as superintendent after approximately 50 years in the construction business. Richard moved to Dunkirk and built his own home on the farm in 1982. He loved all aspects of farming, gardening, beekeeping, and taking care of his cattle, goats, and chickens. He also enjoyed making wine and won numerous 1st place ribbons at the Calvert County Fair for his famous blackberry wine. In 2014 he donated 1,209 pounds of food that he raised on his farm to the local food pantry. Richard was a kind man with a big heart and will be greatly missed.

Richard is survived by his loving wife and partner of 32 years Gudrun Wicart-Loveless of Dunkirk, sons Richard “Ricky” Loveless of Dunkirk and Matthew Loveless of Staunton, VA, stepdaughter Tara Dean and her husband Troy of Strasburg, VA, grandchildren Jaiden, Ryan, and Sean Loveless, and siblings James Loveless, Lucille Umbel, Darlene Loveless, and Robert “Bobby” Loveless.