Police Investigating Murder of 18-Year-OLd Lexington Park Man at Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 3/24/2023: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Big Dogs in Paradise Bar at the 28700 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville at 1:15 am on Friday morning for the report of shots fired. Deputies located one male victim near the scene deceased from gunshot wounds, who was identified as Isiaih Alexander Woodland, age 18 of Lexington Park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the general public at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email [email protected]

3/24/2023: On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported a female victim was shot and was not conscious and not breathing.

First Responders arrived on the scene and located a victim near the establishment with multiple gunshots wounds and attempted life-saving measures.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Witnesses stated the suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

