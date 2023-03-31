UPDATE: Charging Documents Added – Police Make Arrest in Murder of 18-Year-Old Transgender Woman at Big Dogs in Paradise Bar

UPDATE 3/31/2023: On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Big Dogs Paradise Bar, Grille & Liquor Store located at 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault.

Prior to officers arrival, 911 communications relayed information that one victim was shot and fled in a vehicle.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located a silver Toyota sedan parked on the Southbound shoulder of Three Notch Road just south of the business with the victim laying in the passenger seat suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was removed from the vehicle where deputies performed CPR until the arrival of fire and emergency medical services.

The victim was pronounced deceased on he scene a short time later. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland, a transgender woman whose first name is Tasiyah, and is also known as Siyah

Detectives made contact with one witness who knew the victim and had agreed to meet each other at Big Dogs. The pair arrived in the late evening hours and after approximately 1 hour in the establishment, the witness was preparing to leave.

Once the witness entered the parking lot, they observed a dark colored sedan in front of their vehicle with a mixed female, identified by the witness as Erin Battle in the passenger seat and a black male subject who was known as the father of Battles daughter in the drivers seat.

Photos of both suspects from social media were provided to deputies with both being known by police from previous law enforcement encounters. The suspects were identified as Erin Nicolle Battle age 29 of Lexington Park, and Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., age 29 of Washington D.C.

During the investigation, it was found that approximately 1 month prior, the victim and Parks had been involved in a physical altercation at the same establishment.

According to witnesses, as the victim walked past the suspects vehicle, Battle was overheard saying what the witness believed was “Shoot him” or “Do it” and then observed the male in the driver seat of the vehicle discharge a firearm multiple times, striking the victim.

The victim then jumped into the witnesses car who fled the area before pulling over on the shoulder of Three Notch Road due to the victims condition. As the witness and victim fled, the suspect vehicle was observed following them at a high rate of speed and approximately four additional gunshots were heard being fired towards the victim and witness.

Additional witnesses also confirmed seeing Battle in the passenger seat and a black male known as “Dee” in the driver seat, and confirmed they also saw shots being fired from the right front passenger window of the vehicle.

As the murder investigation continued, detectives received a phone call later on in the day from a subject who identified themselves as Battles roommate.

They stated that Battles long term boyfriend “Dee” arrived at the residence and burglarized the home on February 22, 2023, with Charles County police reports identifying the suspect in the case as Parks.

Additionally, on March 21, 2023, the roommates noticed Battle packed all of her belongings and departed the residence and hasn’t been seen since and has not been able to contact Battle.

The same day of the shooting. A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy who was uninvolved in the investigation performed a photo lineup to the witness. After briefly viewing the array of photos, the witness identified the shooter as Parks and stated they were “100% sure”.

Through various investigations, police were able to determine Battle fled to Washington D.C., immediately following the murder, which also coincides with statements that Battle was now residing with Parks in Washington D.C.

It is unknown at this time if Erin Nicolle Battle, age 29 of Lexington Park, has charges pending.

On January 31, 2020, Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis sentenced Battle to 5 years with all but 2 days suspended for CON-ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE.

Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., 29, of Washington, D.C., has cases dating back to 2015 for criminal cases in Charles and Prince George’s County.

In March of 2017, Parks was arrested, and charged with drug distribution, narcotics production equip: and drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance the day after the arrest.

Following a guilty plea to the charge of CON-CDS Distribution, Parks was sentenced to 20 years with all but 9 days suspended and 5 years of supervised probation. the case was preceded by Judge William R. Greer, Jr.



