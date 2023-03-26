UPDATE: Police Continue Investigation Into Murder of 18-Year-Old in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to actively investigate the murder of an 18-year-old victim killed in Mechanicsville early Friday morning.

The victim’s legal name is Isaiah Alexander Woodland, age 18 of Lexington Park. She was a transgender woman whose first name was Tasiyah, but also went by Siyah.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has been in regular contact with members of the victim’s family to offer support and investigation updates. The Sheriff’s Office has also been in contact with members of PFLAG Southern Maryland and the LGBTQ+ community to address concerns of personal and public safety.

At this time, it does not appear that Woodland was targeted because of her gender identity.

Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene is urged to visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Upload Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/ Videos can be provided anonymously through the portal.

Original release: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Big Dogs in Paradise bar at the 28700 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville at 1:15 am on Friday morning for the report of shots fired. Deputies located one male victim near the scene deceased from gunshot wounds, who was identified as Isaiah Alexander Woodland, age 18.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the general public at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



3/24/2023: On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported a male victim was shot and was not conscious and not breathing.

First Responders arrived on the scene and located a victim near the establishment with multiple gunshots wounds and attempted life-saving measures.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Witnesses stated the suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following. "Deputies responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville at 1:15 a.m., for the report of shots fired. Deputies located one victim near the scene deceased from gunshot wounds.

The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation. Updates to follow.”