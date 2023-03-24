Calvert County Students Advance to State History Day Competition

On Saturday March 11, 2023, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted the 33rd Annual Calvert County History Fair. Over 90 students representing nine secondary Calvert County Public Schools and one home school competed in the contest.

This year’s theme for the National History Day is Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

Students were encouraged to select topics where a frontier was crossed and changed in the history of science, art, technology, medicine, religion, politics, social change, or the military.

“The teachers and I are so proud of all of our History Fair competitors,” said Mr. Scott McComb, CCPS Supervisor of Social Studies and Calvert County History Fair organizer. “Certainly, those that won awards are worthy of praise. However, I cannot remember a past competition that surpasses this 2023 contest in terms of the energy, enthusiasm, and pride exhibited by all the competitors.”

Three students received the highest honor of Outstanding Project Award – Megan Kline, Windy Hill Middle School; Kevin Luiri, Northern Middle School; and Vi Moss, Patuxent High School. Additionally, Ms. Caitlin Reid of Windy Hill Middle School was named 2023 Calvert County History Fair Teacher of the Year for her dedication and support of this program.

A total of 22 students are advancing to the Maryland History Day state competition that will be held on May 6, 2023, at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Winners from the state competition will move on to compete on the national level in June.

Congratulations to this year’s award recipients:

Research Paper

Ali Ahmad, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Anna Kim, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Scarlet Kneale, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Donavan Stone, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Exhibit

Madelyn Burkholder, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Alyssa Cadiz, PHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Nathan Hitchman, NMW, Honorable Mention

Abigail Mohler, CMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Sophie Penix, CHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Hayley Spicknall, CHS, Honorable Mention

Group Exhibit

Ila Gramiccioni & Madalyn Sokolov, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Owen Hayden & Michael Mason, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Gunner Mullins & Luke Welborn, CMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Documentary

Ryland Bennett, PPMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Adam Caudle, CHS, Honorable Mention

Pixley Diamond, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Ziniah Gross, CHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Kevin Luiri, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner

Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner Paige Plater, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Group Documentary

Jack Dusek & Evan Swoope, NMS, Honorable Mention

Ryan James & Alex Rubio, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Brianna Jones & Hailie Mundey, MCMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Performance

Briscoe Cruppenick, Home School, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Website

Patrick Goehle, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Megan Kline, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner

Vi Moss, PHS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner

Bria Williams, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Group Website

Marissa Bishop & Jasper Sisson, MCMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Zoe Fraser & Addison Klassen, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Micaela Milton & Georgia Vitolo, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Special Category Award Winners

Ryland Bennett, PPMS, Award for Excellence in the History of Science & Technology

Marissa Bishop & Jasper Sisson, MCMS, Calvert Commission for Women Annette J. Funn Award for Title IX History

Maggie Bright, NMS, Award for Excellence in History of Cultural Arts

Mia Cebotari & Charlotte Kitchens, PPMS, Award for Excellence in North American History

Nicholas D’Agostino, Hayden Fowler, Lacey Jones & Didier Marroquin, CMS, Award for Excellence in Sports History

Pixley Diamond, WHMS, Calvert Commission for Women Annette J. Funn Award for Women’s History

Lochlan Fitzgerald, NMS, Award for Excellence in European History

Anna Kim, NHS, Dr. Christopher Clarke Award in Asian History

Abigail Mohler, CMS, Calvert County Sons of the American Legion Junior Division Award for Military History

Daphne Niederhauser, NMS, Award for Excellence in History of Cultural Arts

Aryanna Pracht, CMS, Award for Excellence in Law Related Studies

Bria Williams, WHMS, Award for Excellence in African American History

Award winners were recognized at the 33rd Annual Calvert History Fair Awards Ceremony held the evening of March 11, 2023, at Calvert High School. Many thanks go to our judges, volunteers, and sponsors who helped make this year’s event a great success.