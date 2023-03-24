Free Child Seat Installation on April 13, 2023 at Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad

Is your child safety seat installed correctly? Not Sure? Are you about to become a parent? Let a National Certified Child Safety Seat technician teach you how to install your seat correctly and safely.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and its community partners are hosting another free child safety seat installation event.

Deputies and trained personnel will install child safety seats on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad at 21685 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, next to the Lexington Park Library.

The installation event runs from 3pm to 6pm. Appointments are preferred.

Sign up for an installation appointment by clicking here!

Please:

Schedule one appointment per child. Important! If you have more than one child, make another appointment during the next time slot (i.e. 3 pm for child #1 and 3:30 pm for child #2). For a successful appointment, PRE-INSTALL your car seat(s) to the best of your ability and bring both the car seat and vehicle manuals.