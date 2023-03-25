Firefighters Respond to Garage Fire in St. Mary’s City

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 7:43 a.m., firefighters from NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Bay District, Valley Lee and Hollywood responded to 18000 block of Kohut Way in St. Mary’s City, for the reported garage fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large attached garage with smoke and fire showing.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

The homeowner was alerted by the family dog with all home occupants being able to escape without injuries.

It is unknown if the fire is under investigation, however, the fire appears to be accidental at this time and originated in the garage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before any extensions into the residence with all damage being contained to the garage.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos taken by, and belong to scanmd.org

