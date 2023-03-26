Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Pole in Valley Lee

March 26, 2023

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Drayden Road and Flat Iron Road in Valley Lee, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one motorcyclist struck a utility pole with the operator suffering traumatic injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested and landed nearby to transport the victim to an area trauma center.

Police responded and investigated the collision.


This entry was posted on March 26, 2023 at 4:07 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.