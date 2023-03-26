No Injuries Reported After Collision with Entrapment and One Vehicle Overturned in California

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and South Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment and one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the victims in under 10 minutes.

All occupants reported no injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No transports were made and all units returned to service after approximately 45 minutes.

