Two Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Residence in Lusby

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 12053 Bullwhip Trail in Lusby, for the reported vehicle into a residence.

A short time after dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a serious collision with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford SUV into the side of an attached garage with firefighters reporting all victims were out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel requested aviation for two patients.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both patients to area trauma centers.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

A county building inspector was requested to the scene to assist.

