Prince Frederick Firefighter Nicholas Boswell Takes Home First Place in Maryland State SkillsUSA Competition

Congratulations to Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department’s (PFVFD) Nicholas “Nick” Boswell for placing first in the state of Maryland for the annual SkillsUSA competition held in Anne Arundel County!

Nick moves forward to a national stage and is set to compete against other students across the country in Georgia in June.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Nick and other firefighters from Maryland competed in a number of courses including practical and a written portions.

“SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel,” the nonprofit’s website says.



“SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. We improve the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Our vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success,” the mission on their website includes.

In early February 2023, Boswell and PFVFD’s Cody Davenport participated in a competition against students from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The event was held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Within a 24 hour period all participants completed a number of firefighter related drills. We are also incredibly proud of Davenport’s achievements. He placed regionally and competed on a state level as well over the weekend.

Nick’s parents were on hand to witness this tremendous achievement over the weekend. Crystal Boswell says this about her son’s passion, “I am just so proud to be his mom! All of his accomplishments over the past few years are beyond anything I could have imagined for him.”

Crystal adds, “I remember when he was in elementary school and so scared to go to the firehouse with his dad… to his sophomore year of contemplating if he wanted to join Career Technology Academy (CTA) for Criminal Justice or Fire Science. ”

Crystal says she and her husband encouraged him to try new things. “Nick took right to the fire service and has never looked back! He’s so driven and when he puts his mind to it he can do anything.”

Ryan Boswell, who has been a member of PFVFD for 20 years, introduced Nick to the station and helped to launch him into this field. “No matter the challenge, Nick always finds a way to crush it. I’m beyond proud of the man he’s becoming and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him,” Ryan said.

Nick is a senior at Patuxent High School in Calvert County, Md. He’s an all-star baseball player, golf player and dedicated volunteer to his community. Reflecting on his success, Nick says he would like to thank the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and the SkillsUSA committee for “pushing me and helping me be the best person I can be. ”

Fire Chief Willie Gray says, “Nick is an all-star on all platforms. I am proud of how he performed and represented the department. I can’t wait to see how he performs nationally. We are looking forward to it.”

SkillsUSA has had 14 million annual members since 1965, the website added. “SkillsUSA students also reported greater access to expanded opportunities and dramatically improved career-readiness skills,” the website concludes.

Sophia Boswell, Nick’s younger sister, wants everyone to know how much her sibling means to her. “He’s the best big brother,” she said.

“To watch him go into this next phase of life and all of his accomplishments just makes my heart so full as his mother! I hope he keeps reaching for all of his dreams and makes them a reality,” Crystal concludes.

Good luck in Georgia, Nick! Everyone at PFVFD is proud of you and we are all cheering you on!

