CSM Robotics Team – The Talons – Advance to Semi-Finals at West Virginia Vex U, Earn Design Award

March 27, 2023

CSM Talon members in this photo who participated in the West Virginia VexU Qualifier include Ebin Sebastian, Eli Gerstman, Michael Douglas, Cameron Vinson, Glenn Teeguarden, Bailey Burroughs, Jonathan Gross, Ryan Goldsmith, Brianna Rourke, and Hassan Turay. Not included in the photograph is Ren Fletcher.

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) competitive robotics team – the Talons – delivered an award-winning performance at the West Virginia VexU Qualifier in Morgantown, West Virginia March 10, advancing to the semi-finals to place third overall and earning the event’s Design Award for its bot and design binder.

CSM students Bailey Burroughs, Michael Douglas, Ren Fletcher, Eli Gerstman, Ryan Goldsmith, Jonathan Gross, Brianna Rourke, Glenn Teeguarden, Hassan Turay, Ebin Sebastian and Cameron Vinson were accompanied by CSM Faculty Coaches Jim Cleary, Liz Rourke, Ann Stine and Brian Warnecke for the event hosted by Fairmont State University.

“I am very proud of this group, for what they’ve accomplished so far this year – not only in the various VexU competitions they’ve attended, but also in their academic goals, their contributions to the community, and their livelihood on campus,” shared Associate Dean of CSM’s School of Professional and Technical Studies Dr. Stephanie McCaslin. “These are stellar students.”

