One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in St. Inigoes, Police Investigating

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 48965 Chisleytown Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway after striking a large tree with the male patient out of the vehicle laying in the driveway.

Once fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene, the patient stated to medical personnel he was the passenger of the vehicle and said he was asleep and did not remember the crash, or know who was driving, he also stated he had consumed a small amount of alcohol.

A helicopter was requested for the males injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby with flight medics being advised only the driver side airbags, and steering wheel airbags were deployed.

The male patient was flown to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

