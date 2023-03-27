Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2023 Photo Contest Now Open

Entries for 20th Annual Contest Open Until August 1, 2023

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Photographers, novice or professional, are encouraged to enter for the chance to win cash, park passes, calendars, and other great prizes.

Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each until 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Photos may be from this year or previous years, but only photos taken in Maryland will qualify to win.

A panel of judges will choose first, second, and third place winners for each of the four seasons; from among the first place winners, an overall grand prize winner will be selected.

In addition to the winners chosen by the department, a “Fan Favorite” will be selected by popular vote on Facebook. The photo with the most “likes” will be printed in the calendar and magazine.

Winning entries will be posted online, featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the department’s 2024 wall calendar, available for purchase later this year.

The best overall photo will receive a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2024 calendar. First, second, and third place winners also receive prizes.

Nearly 2,500 photos were submitted by 500 photographers during last year’s contest. The winning images are posted on the department’s website.

For more information, photographers should visit the Photo Contest web page to see contest rules and how to submit your entry.

Good luck to all photographers!