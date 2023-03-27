NAS Patuxent River Advises of Sidewalk Construction Between Gate 1 and Gate 2 Along Three Notch Road

The sidewalk construction outside of Pax gates 1 and 2 is now planned to commence Monday, March 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. and concludes on April 7th, 2023.

St. Mary’s County Public Works, in conjunction with Maryland State Highway Administration will begin Phase I construction of a sidewalk from the back to the front of the Frank Knox Bldg and Phase II construction of a sidewalk from Buse Rd. going south for 500 linear feet.

Dates of construction will be from 27 March – 7 April, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Project will take two weeks, weather permitting.

MD 235 lanes will not be impacted except for the northbound turn lanes going into the base at Gates 1 and 2 heading from south to north.

Base personnel heading north will still be able to enter, they will just need to go past the lane closures to enter the right turn. Be prepared for the changes.

