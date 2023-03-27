April 2023 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Spring is in the air at the Calvert Marine Museum! Immerse yourself in spring break programming, fossil events, a musical performance, and more!

For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Wednesday, April 5 – Spring Break Programming: Birds of the Marsh 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join one of our educators for a guided marsh walk at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 2 p.m. to explore and observe the birds that make their home in our salt marsh. Learn how to identify birds by their tracks and feathers. Play the Migration Game to discover just how difficult it is for our feathered friends to make their seasonal journeys! Activities planned for ages 4 – 10 (children must be accompanied by an adult). Programming is included with museum admission.

Thursday, April 6 – Spring Break Programming: Predator/Prey Day 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join in some fun activities as we learn about predator/prey relationships between the animals in the museum’s exhibits. Discover the many ways that animals avoid falling prey to a predator, and the adaptations that help predators catch their prey! Activities planned for ages 4 – 10 (children must be accompanied by an adult). Programming is included with museum admission.



11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Step back in time and learn about Mr. and Mrs. Goeshy, the keepers of the Drum Point Lighthouse from 1930 – 1931. Special tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will highlight the aspects of life at the Drum Point Lighthouse during the early 1930s. Appropriate for all ages. Programming is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 7 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas from to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. For more information, visit: Fossil Club | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, April 8 – Spring Break Programming: Fossil Egg Hunt 10 a.m. – noon

Participate in our annual fossil egg hunt! Look for eggs with real fossils inside, hidden around the museum. Participants will be given a container for egg collection and fossil identification guides; no baskets are needed (limit: 4 eggs per child)! A follow-up activity (ages 5+) allows you to “excavate” fossils from matrix. For ages 3 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission

Thursday, April 13 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Wacky Weather. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Programming is included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, April 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, April 20 & 27 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Wacky Weather. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Programming is included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, April 23 – CMM Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 1:30 p.m.

The quarterly CMM Fossil Club Meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a FREE public lecture at 2:30 p.m. Our guest speaker is Dr. Dale Greenwalt, a Resident Research Associate in the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian. He has been affiliated with that department since 2007. Dr. Greenwalt’s work centers on the description of the amazing fossil insect fauna of the Coal Creek Member of the Middle Eocene Kishenehn Formation in northwestern Montana. His presentation is entitled: The Purple Fossil. The meeting and lecture will be held in person in the museum’s Harms Gallery and also virtually via Zoom. Find the link to attend on Facebook or the Fossil Club web page: Fossil Club | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, April 28 – Maritime Performance Series: Lulu’s Fate 6 – 9 p.m.

Lulu’s Fate performs a mix of music from the Appalachian, southern string band and country blues traditions, as well as early swing, gospel, original tunes and covers ranging from Hank Williams to Tom Waits. Comprised of Tom Espinola on mandolin and guitar, Kristen Jones on cello, and singer Kara Bolling, the trio blends virtuosic instrumentals with lush three-part vocal harmonies to create new interpretations of traditional tunes. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at Winter/Spring 2023 Maritime Performance Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website and $25 at the door.