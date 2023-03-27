Celebrate Your Favorite Provider on National Doctors’ Day on March 30, 2023

CalvertHealth is proud to participate in National Doctors’ Day, celebrated annually on March 30. Our Doctors’ Day celebration publicly honors and acknowledges the dedication, talent and commitment to excellence of our affiliated physicians.

The day offers the opportunity to celebrate doctors and medical professionals for the care they provide and the impact they make on our lives. For each $5 donated to the CalvertHealth Foundation, the selected provider will receive a red carnation along with a personalized message from the sender.



President and CEO, Jeremy Bradford said “I may have only been at CalvertHealth for a short time, but I have already seen how our providers go above and beyond to make our mission a reality. We are fortunate to have excellent physicians in Calvert County and I am looking forward to celebrating them on March 30.”

Anyone who would like to participate in CalvertHealth’s Doctors’ Day celebration can do so by donating $5 or more to the CalvertHealth Foundation.

When completing your online donation form, you will be able to provide the name of the local physician or medical professional you would like to honor as well as provide a personal message of tribute. All providers being honored will receive a red carnation, the national symbol for Doctors’ Day, and a note sharing your tribute.

All gifts to the CalvertHealth Foundation’s Doctors’ Day celebration are tax deductible. You can make your National Doctors’ Day gift online at CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Doctors-Day or by calling 410.414.4570.